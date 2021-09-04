Averbukh announced the victory of his former wife Lobacheva over alcoholism: Winter sports: Sports: Lenta.ru

The 47-year-old figure skater and choreographer Ilya Averbukh posted a photo on his Instagram yesterday, where he was captured next to his ex-wife, figure skater Irina Lobacheva, and with coach Natalya Linichuk. Many subscribers began to write about Lobacheva’s problems with alcoholism, but Averbukh stood up for her in the comments.

“The face is washed down! They showed her once on TV. And she herself confessed that she was putting it behind her collar, ”wrote one of the users of the social network. In response, the athlete said that this problem remained in the past, since Irina managed to defeat alcohol addiction, and at the moment she is leading a healthy lifestyle.

The skater stressed that he would not tolerate criticism of Lobacheva and asked subscribers to be more polite in their statements. “We have already won it! Ira is in good shape and works a lot – she trains. Respect! ” – said Averbukh.

Earlier it was reported that Lobacheva accused Averbukh’s new passion, Elizaveta Arzamasova, of pursuing personal benefits. The athlete considered the main secret of her ex-husband’s attractiveness for the artist to be his financial solvency. Then she changed her attitude towards Arzamasova in a positive direction.

Averbukh, paired with Lobacheva, won the World and European Championships, as well as the silver in the Olympic Games. The choreographer was married to the athlete from 1995 to 2007. For a long time it was believed that Lobacheva is alcohol dependent. However, she herself claimed that she had not had problems with alcohol for a long time, and she even successfully recovered from her addiction in a rehabilitation center.