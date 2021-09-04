Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti burst into tears at a meeting with Catalan President Joan Laporta and asked for a 2nd chance

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti met with President Joan Laporte to discuss the future at the Catalan club.

Last summer, Barcelona tried hard to sell the 27-year-old Frenchman, but the player flatly refused to leave the club and asked for a meeting with the management. In addition to Umtiti and Laporta, it was attended by the vice-president of the Catalans Rafa Yusten and the director Mateu Alemani. According to Mundo Deportivo, the beginning of the meeting turned out to be very tense. Laporta put a lot of pressure on Umtiti and reproached him for wanting to stay at Barça, although he had long since lost his status as a base player. The Barça president also mentioned that head coach Ronald Koeman does not count on him.

Umtiti asked for an opportunity to explain the situation. He said the club’s doctors were never sure of the nature of his injury, so he avoided risky knee surgeries. The Frenchman admitted that he found a doctor with his own money and has been working with him for several months. The indicators confirm the progress in recovery: the physical fitness of the player is at a high level.

Laporta, Yuste and Alemani listened carefully to Umtiti’s explanations, after which the Barça president said he always believed in him and was convinced that Samuel deserved another chance. The Barça boss admitted that the club did not pay enough attention to the position of the Frenchman. After that, Umtiti could not hold back his emotions and began to cry. Laporta hugged him and promised to talk to Koeman so that the coach would be more sensitive to the difficult situation that Umtiti was in.

Samuel Umtiti’s contract with Barcelona is valid until the summer of 2023.

Last season, the 27-year-old defender played 13 games in La Liga.

