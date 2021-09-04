Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti burst into tears at a meeting with Catalan President Joan Laporta and asked for a 2nd chance

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti met with President Joan Laporte to discuss the future at the Catalan club.
Umtiti asked for an opportunity to explain the situation. He said the club’s doctors were never sure of the nature of his injury, so he avoided risky knee surgeries. The Frenchman admitted that he found a doctor with his own money and has been working with him for several months. The indicators confirm the progress in recovery: the physical fitness of the player is at a high level.
Laporta, Yuste and Alemani listened carefully to Umtiti’s explanations, after which the Barça president said he always believed in him and was convinced that Samuel deserved another chance. The Barça boss admitted that the club did not pay enough attention to the position of the Frenchman. After that, Umtiti could not hold back his emotions and began to cry. Laporta hugged him and promised to talk to Koeman so that the coach would be more sensitive to the difficult situation that Umtiti was in.
- Samuel Umtiti’s contract with Barcelona is valid until the summer of 2023.
- Last season, the 27-year-old defender played 13 games in La Liga.
