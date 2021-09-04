Battlefield Mobile will be free – now graphics comparison with Battlefield 3

Yesterday in Google play noticed the page Battlefield mobile… As it turned out, the shooter is already preparing for the start of closed testing, as reported by the community manager. EA…

The first Battlefield Mobile playtests will launch on Android this fall in Indonesia and the Philippines. The beta will gradually roll out to more regions;

Testing will be launched by prior registration through the game page on Google Play, as soon as the beta appears in your region. The number of places is limited, so not everyone will be able to take part at once;

The beta will offer one Grand Bazaar map from Battlefield 3 and the classic Conquest mode. More details on all available content will appear closer to launch.

Besides, the developers have confirmed that the release version of Battlefield Mobile will be distributed as a shareware model with a system of battle passes … For real currency, players will be able to buy only cosmetic items that do not affect gameplay.

Battlefield Mobile is slated to launch in 2022 for iOS and Android… The game is created specifically for mobile devices and will not receive crossplay support with console or PC versions of other parts of Battlefield. An internal studio is responsible for the development Industrial toys led by Alex Seropian, former Bungie co-founder. Command DICE provides support.

According to the first details, the project will include some maps from older parts of the series, for example, Grand Bazaar from Battlefield 3… A video has already appeared on the network comparing the location using the example of two games …

