Binance CEO assessed the prospects of creating its own cryptocurrency “Taliban” * – Gazeta.Ru

If the Taliban (an organization banned in Russia) ever issues its own cryptocurrency, Binance will not list it on its trading floor. The founder and CEO of the company Changpeng Zhao told about this in an interview with !.

“We do not facilitate terrorist activities and money laundering, and these principles are fundamental to us,” he said. “Therefore, if some terrorists issue a token, we will not post it, no matter how many people use it.”

The interlocutor of the publication stressed that in this sense we are talking about a hypothetical situation, and in practice he does not consider such a scenario in principle possible.

“I have no idea that the Taliban will be able to issue such a coin. But they can probably try to use bitcoin, ether or some other existing coin for their transactions, ”Zhao said.

The founder of the crypto exchange added that his platform uses third-party tools, including Chainalysis and Elliptic, to suppress the use of cryptocurrencies by terrorists. According to him, such tools with a high degree of accuracy can identify transactions related to terrorist activities.

