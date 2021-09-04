Binance CEO explained Russians’ interest in cryptocurrency

Currency inflation is one of the key reasons why people around the world are increasingly investing in cryptocurrencies over time. In the CIS countries, including Russia, this problem is aggravated by the permanent decline in national currencies in relation to the currencies of developed countries. Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance, told about this in an interview with !.

“Currency inflation is definitely one of the main reasons. Frankly speaking, even investing in dollar stablecoins (digital coins backed by the US dollar) is not so safe, because last year about 40% of dollars of their total circulation were printed, – said the source of the publication. – In my opinion, people who invest in such stablecoins do it because their national currencies are less stable than the US dollar. But after that, they are faced with the fact that the dollar is also depreciating quite quickly ”.

Changpeng Zhao added that while doing this, one should not ignore the fact that cryptocurrencies are a better form of money than existing fiat counterparts. He explains this by the fact that users can store cryptocurrencies in their own wallet and make any transactions around the world, including across national borders. And for this they do not need to obtain the appropriate permission from the bank.

Read the full interview of ! with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao here…