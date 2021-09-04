Binance founder Changpeng Zhao talks about the future of cryptocurrencies

The current level of development of the cryptoindustry is comparable to the Internet in the 90s, which, having become a new way of transmitting information, completely transformed modern society. This opinion was expressed in an interview with ! by the founder of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges Binance Changpeng Zhao.

“Bitcoin is a new technology, it is not just a coin with which people play on the exchange, it is a new form of transactions and a new form of money. In a broad sense, it can be compared to the Internet, which has become a new way of transmitting information, Zhao said. “And now we see that the number of people using cryptocurrencies for certain purposes is constantly growing, as is the number of digital assets themselves.”

The interlocutor of the publication recalled that in 2011 there were only bitcoins, litecoins and many other simple coins, in 2017 Ethereum and ICO appeared – a fundamentally new tool for attracting start-up capital for business. In 2020, DeFi tokens appeared, in 2021 – NFT and so on.

“So, we see that the number of tools is growing exponentially, that is, the entire industry as a whole is growing. Today the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies is $ 2 billion, and half of that amount is in Bitcoin. But I think that the number of coins and other instruments will grow, and in general, the crypto industry is now the same as the Internet was in the 1990s, ”Zhao summed up.

