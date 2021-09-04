Binance founder criticized Elon Musk’s “green” approach to cryptocurrency

Blockchain networks, on the basis of which existing cryptocurrencies operate, consume much less electricity than the entire global financial system. Therefore, restraining the development of relevant technologies, appealing to the harm that the same bitcoin network does to the environment, as some celebrities, including Elon Musk, are doing, is fundamentally wrong. This was stated in an interview with ! by the founder and CEO of the crypto exchange Binance Changpeng Zhao.

“I think guys like Elon Musk are wrong when they talk about environmental harm when talking about the energy intensity of the bitcoin network. If we talk not about absolute, but about relative indicators, then just look at the buildings in the city center, and how many signs of different banks hang on them, ”he said.

The interlocutor of ! added that if we take in general all the resources necessary for the operation of the financial system, and not just electricity, the bitcoin network in comparison with it looks much less energy-consuming.

“I think Elon is talking about this because he runs an electric car company and this is a very delicate topic for him. But his machines are also powered by electricity, and I think we use more electricity to run these machines than bitcoins, Zhao says. “Therefore, if you wish, you can look at Tesla cars and say that it is much more efficient to power them from solar energy – we do not have such technologies yet, but this does not mean that they do not need to be developed.”

He noted that the same Ethereum is developing a PoS system for its platform that is practically independent of electricity (the current method of forming the next block in the blockchain depends on the computing power of the participant’s equipment, and, as a result, on energy consumption, and in the mentioned system – on the amount cryptocurrencies on his account – ed.). Binance Chain, according to Zhao, is essentially the same energy-efficient PoS system.

“Therefore, I think that blockchain is one of the most energy efficient forms of the financial system,” summed up the interlocutor of !.

In late March, Tesla began accepting bitcoins as payment for the company’s electric vehicles. But after about two weeks, Tesla ditched the option due to the fact that Bitcoin mining consumes too much electricity, which is mainly generated by coal-fired power plants.

Later, MicroStrategy CEO Mike Sailor spoke about an absentee meeting of the leading bitcoin miners in North America, which was attended by Elon Musk. According to him, the meeting participants agreed to create a special council that will facilitate the transfer of mining facilities to more environmentally friendly energy sources.