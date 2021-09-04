Bitcoin and Ethereum have peaked since mid-May. This was facilitated by investor faith and software updates.

Bitcoin and Ethereum hit their highest level in nearly three months. After a long collapse, the market value of the cryptocurrency has grown by about 10% in the last 24 hours to $ 189 billion, Bloomberg writes.

Key facts

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has traded at $ 45,303 at its high, the highest level since May 18. At the time of publication, the price dropped to $ 43,478. The Ethereum rate over the past 24 hours at a maximum rose to $ 3186, and at the time of publication is $ 2931.

Other cryptocurrencies are also growing: dogecoin and Uniswap rose by 20-30% over the last week, while BNB Binance, cardano and XRP rose by 5-10%, writes Forbes. As a result, the cryptocurrency market has added $ 300 billion over the past week.

This came after Ethereum updated its software this week. Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin noted in an interview with Bloomberg that the update was proof of the Ethereum ecosystem’s ability to change, including reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Also, optimism has returned to the digital currency markets, Paolo Ardoino, CTO of the Bitfinex crypto exchange, told the agency. “However, the turbulence we have seen in recent weeks is unlikely to subside,” he warned.

Optimism is fueled by investor faith. In particular, the software maker MicroStrategy, which has the largest number of bitcoins among public companies worldwide (over 105,000), said it will continue to buy the digital asset despite a $ 424.8 million bitcoin depreciation loss in the second quarter of 2021. , writes Financialexpress.

Also, the owners of bitcoins among public companies are Tesla – 42,902, Galaxy Digital Holdings – 16,400, Voyager Digital – 12,260 and Square – 8027.

Context

Crypto sentiment eased after Tesla CEO Musk announced on May 12 that the company had stopped buying cars using bitcoins amid the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining. The mining process requires huge computing power and, in turn, consumes a huge amount of energy. Fossil fuels are mainly used for energy production, which leads to carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

Also, the Chinese authorities have banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency. In June, China stepped up efforts to rein in the country’s cryptocurrency industry. In particular, the authorities of Sichuan province, which is one of the largest centers for bitcoin mining in the Middle Kingdom, ordered the cryptocurrency miners to cease their activities.