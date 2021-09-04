Bitcoin departed from $ 50,000, and Ethereum rushes to the top

The main cryptocurrencies on Friday do not show a single dynamics: after reaching the psychological mark of $ 50,000, bitcoin moved away from this level, and Ethereum continues to grow, Delovoy Kazakhstan reports.

The reason for this was the announcement that the crypto exchange plans to allow its UK clients to earn staking rewards for Ethereum 2.0 – an updated version of Ethereum that is expected to be fully launched in the next few months.

As a result, the bitcoin rate per day, according to Forex Club, decreased by 0.5% – to $ 49,197 with a capitalization of $ 921.7 billion. Etheteum rose 0.9% to $ 3799 with a capitalization of $ 444.2 billion. XRP rose in price by 1.6% – to $ 1.2718, its capitalization amounted to $ 58.6 billion. Litecoin strengthened by 1.4% – to $ 184.9 with a capitalization of $ 12.3 billion.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization reached $ 2.22 trillion.

It can be expected that in the near future the market still has chances to return to growth on a broad front. Bitcoin may soon regain its psychological $ 50,000 mark, Ethereum may rise to $ 3,900, XRP to $ 1.3, and Litecoin to $ 190.

Evgeny Turchin – Analyst at Forex Club, partner of Alfa-Forex in Russia