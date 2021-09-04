Bitcoin fell by $ 2 thousand per day :: RBC.Crypto

The cost of the first cryptocurrency is declining after it failed to overcome the $ 48 thousand mark on the morning of August 16.

On August 17, the bitcoin rate dropped to $ 45.2 thousand, as of 9:55 Moscow time, the first cryptocurrency is traded at $ 45.8 thousand per coin. Over the past day, it fell by $ 2 thousand. The asset began to decline in price after yesterday morning it could not overcome the important level of $ 48 thousand.

On August 14, bitcoin also fell sharply after an unsuccessful attempt to rise above $ 48 thousand.Then the price of the first cryptocurrency per hour dropped below $ 46 thousand.Earlier, NewsBTC analyst Ayash Jindal called the $ 48 thousand mark a level of resistance that bitcoin needs to overcome in order to reach $ 50 thousand.

Bitcoin surged yesterday amid news that Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States, posted a job for a head of cryptocurrency products on Linkedin. The company is looking for a specialist who will develop a development strategy in the field of digital currencies, and will also deal with relevant partnerships.

– Profitability in tens and hundreds of percent. How the crypto market is recovering

– “The second boom in a year.” How to invest in the NFT space

– Bitcoin has risen in price by 60% in a month. What will happen to him before the end of the year

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.