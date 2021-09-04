Box office: Anne Hathaway the witch crowded everyone

Last weekend, two premieres became leaders, displacing “Greenland“In third place, and Dragon Lord and even on the fifth.

The main box office was the film “Witches“Starring Anne Hathaway – with 6 243 094 UAH ($ 219 827). The film’s box office is really impressive, and is four times ahead of the competition. For comparison: the weekend before last, the prize winner had only UAH 1,737,946 ($ 61,477). This is not the first film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Roald Dahl; in 1990, a fantasy came out “Witches“From director Nicholas Rogue.

In second place is another premiere, and again about magic: “Witchcraft: a new ritual”who collected 491 414 UAH ($ 52 515)… The fantasy horror story is about a new girl at school who is initiated into a witch by a group of three high school girls.

“Greenland»Calmly holds positions, the thriller was watched almost as actively as last week – UAH 1 199 641 ($ 42 241).

Horror “Death date»Located on the fourth step with UAH 1 191 288 ($ 41,947). According to the plot, the couple went on vacation and drank too much in the evening. The next day, the newlyweds discover on their phone a ritual video in which one husband kills his wife. However, she turns out to be alive and well.

Leader of the weekend before last – animation “Dragon lord“- went down four places from UAH 1 120 495

($ 39,454).

Comedy “The grandfather of difficult behavior” with DeNiro in the sixth week received 950 894 UAH ($ 33,482). In total, the picture has fees for UAH 16 117 331 ($ 571,739).

In seventh place “Argument“, Which does not leave the rating at 10 weeks. This time the picture brought 708 829 UAH

($ 24 959), and the general box office fell a little short of UAH 53 million

Film “The Adventures of Paddington” which was released in 2014, also got into the best results in the box office. Children’s tape has earned 421 701 UAH ($ 14,849).

To the cartoonFull immersion»In the first week managed to win only the ninth place and 330 788 UAH ($ 11,647).

Completes the top ten horror “Who didn’t hide“, Sagging from third place as much as tenth with UAH 258 938 ($ 9,118).

Ukrainian film “Zaboroniy»About Vasily Stus got into the top 20 and got 13th place and 102 862 UAH ($ 3,622).

