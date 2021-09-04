Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spent a million dollars each on divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spent a million dollars each over five years on divorce and custody courts, reports Daily mail citing its own source.

Insiders speculate that the divorce could last another six years.

The ex-spouses have not yet reached an agreement on how to share their multimillion-dollar fortune and raise five of the six children who remain minors.

Jolie began her divorce in September 2016. When the couple broke up, the FBI and guardianship officials found no evidence that Brad Pitt used violence against children.

Pitt and Jolie have six children: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Previously reportedthat Pitt and Jolie’s eldest son testified against his father in court.