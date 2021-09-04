Brad Pitt was going to sue Angelina Jolie for the right to see children

Brad Pitt is fighting in court with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for the opportunity to have equal rights with her in raising and meeting with children. To testify at the next meeting, the actor will involve Jolie’s former colleague, actress Gillian Armenante, as well as several psychologists and psychotherapists.

Former spouses, Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not yet resolved the child custody dispute, and another hearing is due this Monday, reports the Etonline portal. Pitt fights for the opportunity to have equal rights with Jolie in raising children and the time he can spend with them. Initially, the actors reached a custody agreement in November 2018, but it was later canceled due to disagreements.

“Brad is, for the most part, respectful of Angelina’s parenting methods. Despite the fact that there are moments with which he does not agree at all, he knows that she loves children and wants the best for them. He is also convinced that his love and presence in their lives is no less important, ”a source close to the actor told the publication.

According to an insider, Pitt “did everything he could to avoid going to court,” but at the moment he “had no other choice.” He wants to spend more time with his children and will fight for it.

“For Brad, it is important that the children do not worry about the relationship between parents and do not feel” between two fires “- added the insider. – It’s not easy because of their age, but Pitt does his best. He avoided going to court for years and the last thing he ever wanted was for it to have a negative outcome for any of the parties to the dispute. “

It is known that the actor intends to bring Jolie’s former colleague, actress Gillian Armenante, as well as several psychologists and psychotherapists to testify. The meetings will last until the end of October.

Earlier it became known that on Friday, October 2, the court rejected Jolie’s petition to remove Judge John W. Oderkirk, who is leading the divorce proceedings, because of his relationship with Brad Pitt’s lawyer Anne C Miley.

“Jolie lost to Pitt and the case is still assigned to Judge Oderkirk across the board,” Us Weekly reported.

It is also known that Jolie did not allow the actor to see the children for two weeks after his return from a trip to France with his new girlfriend, model Nicole Potouralski.

“Angelina insisted on a 14-day quarantine for Brad Pitt after his return from France, as there is an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in this country,” the publication wrote, citing insiders. “She does not want children to catch the virus.”

At the same time, as noted by the source, Pitt intended to pass two tests with a difference of several days in order to reduce the quarantine, but Jolie remained adamant. The actor had no choice but to accept the conditions of his ex-wife and refrain from meeting with the children for two weeks, which resumed after the due date.

In August this year, it became known about the affair of 56-year-old Brad Pitt with 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski. During their joint vacation, they visited the Chateau Miroval, where Pitt and Jolie got married in August 2014.