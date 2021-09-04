Brad Pitt’s reaction to Angelina Jolie’s domestic abuse allegations

Актер разбит и подавлен.

According to insiders, Brad Pitt is heartbroken over information leaks from Angelina Jolie’s camp that she is willing to testify about alleged spousal abuse during a child custody trial.

Although the Hollywood couple are now officially divorced, Brad and Angelina are still fighting for custody of their six children.

But on March 12, 45-year-old Jolie filed documents in court showing that both she and her children are ready to testify and “evidence to support” her charges against 57-year-old Pitt.

The court documents in this case are private and classified, but they were leaked to the blog. The Blast.

A source close to Pitt said that Brad is heartbroken as Angelina went down this path. After marriage, both partners had a lot of emotions.

“He took responsibility for his actions and acknowledged his past problems and also quit drinking. Their marriage was very passionate and toxic back then, but like many couples, they had fights and good times. Brad talked about his alcohol and drug problems while he and Jolie were together. “

Read also: The Queen’s Favorite: The Expert Named Elizabeth II’s Favorite Among Her Children

Pitt was never arrested or charged with any wrongdoing during his marriage to Jolie, nor have there been any police reports of any spousal abuse allegations. A highly publicized incident happened to his family on board a private jet, but the actor was never charged.

“Brad and his camp never attacked Angelina. But his team believes the information leaked was in order to influence public opinion before the trial was over. Brad feels that he is increasingly withdrawn from participation in the lives of his children, and that is why he is so crushed. “

It is hoped that the trial will conclude next month, and the judge, whom Angelina has already tried to remove from the case, will make a decision. Judge John W. Oderkirk, who actually legitimized the relationship between Pitt and Jolie, denies any personal bias or bias against any party or attorney in this matter.

Sources say the children were interviewed by court-appointed therapists, but recent reports that the couple’s eldest son, 19-year-old Maddox, testified negatively against Pitt are believed to be untrue.

Pitt fights with Angelina Jolie for physical and legal custody of six children, 50-50 format.

His relationship with Maddox is described as “complicated,” which is said to have caused Pitt to be heartbroken.