Brad Pitt’s son Maddox renounced his last name and opposed him in court

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to divorce more than four years ago. It would seem that all the issues should have already been resolved and everyone could start a new life, but no. The proceedings between the former spouses, and now their children, continue. In early February, it became known that The couple’s 14-year-old daughter, Shiloh, dropped Brad’s surname. She did this not yet officially, but only on her closed page on the social network. Brother Maddox has now followed suit. Us Weekly reported that the other day he spoke at a regular court hearing on the divorce proceedings of his parents, where he testified against Pitt. In addition, he asked to remove his father’s surname from his initials in official documents and sign it everywhere as Maddox Jolie.

Maddox had already testified in an ongoing custody dispute, and it wasn’t very flattering to Brad. He did not want to use Pitt’s last name in documents, which is not legal, listing only Jolie instead. Maddox wants to officially change her last name, leaving only her mother’s last name. But Angelina does not support this, – an insider told Us Weekly.

Angelina and Maddox

Brad Pitt for BrioniLast Friday, Angelina Jolie filed a lawsuit with new documents in which Brad Pitt is accused of domestic violence. They say that the actress and her children – 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivien, 12 – are ready to provide evidence in defense of these charges.

After that, a source from Brad’s entourage told the media that Angelina was simply trying to take revenge on her ex-spouse:

Over the past four and a half years, Angelina has filed a number of applications that were reviewed by the court and found unfounded. Angelina used children to hurt Brad before, and now this act suggests the same thoughts. This leaked document was made to hurt Brad.

We will remind, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in 2014 in a small castle in the south of France. Two years later, in September 2016, the actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. It happened the day after their quarrel on board a private jet. Us Weekly learned the details of the scandal. During the flight from Nice to Los Angeles, Pitt got very drunk and began to argue with Angelina, Maddox intervened in the quarrel, after which Brad answered him rather rudely, which provoked a fit of anger in Jolie.

Angelina Jolie for Guerlain

Before landing at the Minnesota airport for refueling, Angelina demanded that her husband sober up, but he refused to follow her instructions. Airport officials heard the couple cursing even before the ramp was brought up to the plane. The subsequent separation was accompanied by court hearings and not the most pleasant news about the couple in the media. Over the next 4 years, Brad underwent treatment in a rehab clinic and gave a great interview about the fight against alcohol addiction, and the ex-spouse after that softened significantly towards him.