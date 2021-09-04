Buy a new video card or PS5 / Xbox SX will not work in 2022

©

According to Toshiba, the chip shortage that currently affects many aspects of our lives is unlikely to go away until the end of next year. In a new report by Bloomberg, the publication writes that Toshiba Corp., one of the largest companies making power control chips used in graphics cards, game consoles, etc., says the chip shortage is likely to persist until the end of 2022.

With Intel believing it could drag on until 2023, this new Bloomberg report seems to confirm this bleak news. Toshiba CEO Takeshi Kamebuchi said some Toshiba customers will not fully service all the chips they need until 2023. However, Toshiba does not mention which customers, so perhaps Sony and Microsoft won’t wait until 2023 to get the chips they need for their PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S consoles.

Company officials cite material shortages and demand, which is consistently outstripping chip release, as reasons for Toshiba’s inability to fulfill orders. Given that the chip shortage is likely to last until 2023, Toshiba plans to invest $ 545 million in its manufacturing by 2024 to boost production of its power semiconductors, according to Bloomberg.