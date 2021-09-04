Caitlyn Jenner admitted that children still call her father

Kaitlyn Jenner with her daughter Kylie

Back in 2017, 70-year-old Bruce Jenner, who is the father of 22-year-old Kylie Jenner, 24-year-old Kendall Jenner and four other children from previous relationships, underwent a series of gender reassignment surgeries. After the completion of this process, Bruce fully felt like a woman and changed his name to Caitlin.

Six children accepted Caitlin’s choice, but they still continue to call her their father, – Jenner recently told about this on one of the reality shows.

Kaitlyn Jenner with her daughter Kendall

All my children call me dad. Kendall was the first to ask how they should contact me now. And I answered: “Dad. I am your father and I will remain him until my death.” But what really shocks me is when they say in a conversation about me: “My dad is she …”. It’s really not that easy to use another pronoun in the middle of a sentence. Bruce raised them and Caitlin enjoys life with them

– said Caitlin.

Kaitlyn Jenner also admitted that her 19 grandchildren came up with a funny nickname Boom Boom for her to avoid any gender confusion.

Caitlyn Jenner

We will remind that in August, an insider said that soon Caitlin Jenner and her 22-year-old lover Sophia Hutchins, who in the past also made a transgender transition, are planning to become parents and have already begun to search for a surrogate mother. The anonymous author clarified that, despite the fact that Caitlin already has children, she wants to know what it is like to raise a baby in the role of a mother.

Caitlyn Jenner is also the stepfather for ex-wife Kris Jenner’s four children from her first marriage.

Bruce Jenner with ex-wife Kris Jenner and her children, Chloe, Kim, Courtney and Rob Kardashian