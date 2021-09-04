Casemiro reacted to Zenit’s recall of Malcolm and Claudinho from Brazil

Midfielder for Real Madrid and Brazil Casemiro commented on the resonant story with Zenit players Malcom and Claudinho… They flew to the location of the Brazilian national team to prepare for the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, but Zenit demanded that the players return to St. Petersburg.

Zenit calculated that the late return of the players to St. Petersburg will lead to the fact that they will not be able to serve the mandatory quarantine before traveling to London.

The Brazilian Football Federation released the players, but filed a complaint with FIFA, citing the organization’s rules. The federation also demanded to punish Zenit for these actions.

“It is difficult to comment on this, each case is unique. Personally, I have always said directly in my club that playing for the national team is a dream for me. I have always made it clear that I want to play for the national team, so that the club understands this.

As for Malcolm and Claudinho, athletes must be able to adapt quickly. This is an unpleasant situation, everyone dreams of playing for the national team. But each case has its own characteristics, “- quoted by Casemiro Lance.