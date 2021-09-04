China showed a prototype of its Martian drone

NSSC / CAS





China’s National Space Science Center has unveiled a prototype of a Martian unmanned helicopter. Outwardly, it looks like NASA’s Ingenueiti drone, which is currently operating on the Red Planet, according to Spacenews.com.

The idea of ​​studying the bodies of the solar system with an atmosphere, such as Mars or Titan, using unmanned aerial vehicles arose a long time ago, in particular, various projects of aircraft and helicopters were proposed for Mars. However, the first flight of a drone on Mars took place this year, when the NASA Ingenyuiti helicopter arrived on the planet, which has already made 11 flights at the moment. The agency plans to use the experience gained from operating this device to create a new drone for Mars and a Dragonfly octocopter for Titan.

China is also engaged in the creation of extraterrestrial aircraft, which last year already considered the idea of ​​sending a balloon with its first rover. On September 1, 2021, the National Space Science Center at the Chinese Academy of Sciences presented a prototype of the Martian aircraft. The drone is similar in appearance to “Ingenuity”, in particular, it also uses a coaxial propeller arrangement. It is expected that such a device will go to Mars during future missions, in particular, in 2028-2030, an apparatus may be launched to the Red Planet to deliver samples of Martian soil to Earth.

In addition to the helicopter, the Chinese Academy of Space Technology, which is now drawing up a plan for further exploration of Mars, is considering other drone projects for Mars, such as an aircraft-type drone. It will be able to fly tens of kilometers, or a balloon with a 2U cube-sat attached to it, which will act as a mobile aero laboratory for studying air mixture samples at different altitudes.

You can read about why aerodynamic flight on the Red Planet is difficult in the article “The Martian Propeller”.

Alexander Voytyuk