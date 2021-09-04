Coincidence? Kristen Stewart and her beloved spotted with identical rings on her ring finger

Rumors about the engagement of the girls have been circulating for a long time.





Kristen Stewart











The network is discussing the secret wedding of Kristen Stewart and her beloved Dylan Mayer. Such conversations were provoked by a recent article by the British tabloid The Mirror. According to the publication, the actress began to wear a wedding ring.

Kristen tries to hide her personal life from the press. But you can’t hide anything from journalists – the other day the actress was photographed in Los Angeles with her girlfriend. In the pictures of the paparazzi on the ring fingers, Stewart and Mayer flaunt the same rings. Fans immediately suspected the couple of a secret wedding. The girls themselves have not yet commented on the rumors.

It is worth noting that they have been talking about the secret engagement of the couple for a long time. In 2019, when Kristen and Dylan announced their romance, the actress herself fueled rumors about the wedding. The “Twilight” star then stated that she was impatient to propose to her chosen one. Now fans are left to wonder if Kristen has fulfilled her dream.