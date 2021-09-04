“Correction can not be caught.” What is the best way to buy bitcoin in the current conditions :: RBC.Crypto

The main cryptocurrency has recovered to the levels at which it was traded in early May before the price collapse. Can this be regarded as a signal for the further growth of a digital coin?

Yesterday, August 23, the price of bitcoin for the first time since mid-May exceeded $ 50 thousand. At this level, the main cryptocurrency was traded before the collapse of the crypto market, which occurred on May 19. Then the cost of bitcoin per day decreased by more than a third and reached $ 30 thousand. Experts from RBC-Crypto explained whether the recovery of the bitcoin price to $ 50 thousand should be taken as a sign of further growth and a signal to buy cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin prospects

Taking into account the restoration of the main cryptocurrency to $ 50 thousand and the growth of the hashrate, the coin has chances to update its historical maximum by the end of this year, according to the leading analyst at 8848 Invest Viktor Pershikov. According to him, investors who are currently buying bitcoin have a yield potential of 30-40% by the end of the year.

Right now it is worth investing in bitcoin in the long term, says Artem Deev, head of the analytical department at AMarkets. The value of cryptocurrencies for the financial system of the world and their popularity will grow in the future, the analyst predicted. Surely in a couple of years, cryptocurrency will be a universally recognized means of payment all over the world, Deev is sure.

As long as the global economy is dominated by a policy of low interest rates and monetary stimulus, it is reasonable to expect the upward trend of anti-inflationary assets to continue, said Vitaly Kirpichev, Development Director of TradingView in Russia.

When to buy cryptocurrency

The current situation from the point of view of classical price analysis indicates a possible correction to the levels of $ 45-40 thousand after the growth of bitcoin to $ 50 thousand, Pershikov explained. In his opinion, the correction may cause pressure on the rate, provoked by an increase in the flow of bitcoins to crypto-exchanges after the asset has risen in price by 70% since July 20.

“I recommend not trying to catch a correction, but buying bitcoin at current prices with a comfortable volume, which will allow without consequences to withstand local price drawdowns to the $ 45-40 thousand area, the probability of which is,” said a leading analyst at 8848 Invest.

To buy, it is worth waiting for the Bitcoin drawdown below $ 50 thousand, says Deev. According to him, a decline in quotations may occur in the fall against the backdrop of negative news.

The decline in the cost of bitcoin in the near future was also predicted by Vladimir Smetanin, CEO of the financial company Newcent. In his opinion, the growth of the main cryptocurrency over the past month will not allow the asset to reach the level of $ 60-70 thousand without correction. With a high probability, the bitcoin rate will drop to $ 45 thousand, but in the long term, the price of the cryptocurrency will rise, says Smetanin.

