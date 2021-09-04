Created a battery with a 28,000-year shelf life

In less than two years, you will be able to buy a smart watch with a diamond battery. They will outlive you and your children for generations.

The watch battery was created by the Nano Diamond Battery (NDB) startup from San Francisco. It used incredibly tiny panel nanodiamonds. Among all solids, diamonds have exceptional thermal conductivity, making them ideal for use in electronic devices.

Making special diamonds is energy consuming, expensive and not particularly easy.

Scientists grow miniature diamonds using chemical vapor deposition – a process in which gases at extremely high temperatures cause carbon to crystallize on a substrate material. Once nanodiamonds are produced, the company combines them with radioactive isotopes from nuclear waste. In particular, radioactive isotopes of uranium and plutonium are used, which are probably found in nuclear waste.

Monocrystalline diamonds – only a few square millimeters in size – remove heat from radioactively decaying isotopes so quickly that electricity is actually generated as a result of this process. “Sources of decay transmit their energy to the NDB converter, which converts the kinetic energy of the incident radiation into electrical energy”, – says Nima Golsharifi, CEO of NDB…

But there are also disadvantages in the development: each battery cell produces a small amount of energy, so scientists have to combine different cells in huge quantities in order to regularly power large devices. This adds significant cost and complexity to the job. In addition, there is the problem of wear: specialists implant nuclear waste into diamond cells. This creates a natural structural weakness that will affect multiple cell failure over time.

Unique battery. Photo: NDB

According to the NDB, the diamond batteries they created could prove useful not only on Earth, but also in spacecraft, which sometimes need to operate for years without recharging. Take satellites, for example. The NDB’s claim that the battery has a lifespan of 28,000 years is based in part on these low-power spacecraft.

Voyager – the legendary NASA space probe to study the outer part of the solar system was launched back in September 1977 – used three radioisotope thermoelectric generators (MHW-RTG) to generate energy. The initial power output of each generator was only 158W, which is less power than you need to power your home light for a year.

If enough diamond battery cells are combined, they can power electronics, from LED displays on tablets to mobile phones, here on Earth, albeit with higher energy requirements, unlike Voyager.

The first device with a diamond battery NDB will start selling in 2022. This is a smart watch. Just imagine: you can own a watch and pass it on from generation to generation without having to replace the battery.

Diamonds in an NDB battery have a beautiful blue tint

Nanodiamonds have a small amount of boron in their carbon structure. He paints them blue. Artificially created blue diamonds are indistinguishable from real ones, which are recognized as one of the rarest gemstones on Earth.

Tavernier’s blue diamond. Photo: ru.wikipedia.org

True blue diamonds form in Earth’s lower mantle, according to an August 2018 study published in the journal Nature. It is located at a depth of up to 2900 km from the surface. Basically, you can find blue diamonds all over the world in only three mines. This is why they are so expensive: roughly $ 15,700 for a 0.3-carat blue diamond and $ 75,000 for a 0.25-carat dark blue diamond.

We can only guess how much a smartwatch using a nanodiamond system for charging will cost. The company has not disclosed such information yet.

