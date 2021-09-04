“Croatia and Slovakia are functionally better prepared than Russia”

Sportbox.ru permanent expert commented on the results of the World Cup 2024 qualifying match between the competitors of the Russian national team, in which Croatia defeated Slovakia (1: 0).

In the first 25 minutes, the Croats dominated, could come out ahead, but later the Slovaks leveled the game and created enough chances themselves to score. In the second half, the game was on a collision course, there were many promising approaches from both sides, but the defense coped well.

The Croatians scored in the end from a standard, and then one of the main characters of the meeting was the guests’ goalkeeper Ivusic, who really helped out in several episodes. As a result, Croatia won a very important victory on a difficult away, although, based on the content in general, a draw would have been a more natural outcome.

If the Croats lost points, Russia would have come out on top, but the strongest are lucky. Comparing ours with the Croats on aggregate, we have to admit that the opponent looked better. Slovakia also showed itself well – it is a very serious contender for our team. In terms of quality, the game of the Croats with the Slovaks turned out to be significantly higher than Cyprus – Russia (0: 2), the difference in functional readiness was especially striking. After the final whistle, for example, Erokhin was generally exhausted, Golovin did not look his best, and the whole team physically sagged in the second half and was forced to fight back in the end. Croatia and Slovakia in terms of readiness looked good from the first to the last minute.

The Croats’ chances for the final first place in the group have increased, and Slovakia, despite the defeat, will continue to fight for the second, like Slovenia. Ours, with the onset of the European Cup, will obviously be even harder than it is now.