CSKA found a replacement for Vlašić in Milan? Who is Castillejo, who will come to the place of the Croat – 09/04/2021

Castillejo herself is 26 years old. A pronounced left-hander, inclined to the role of an inverted winger on the right edge, but if necessary, he can play on the left edge, and the top ten, and even in the center of the attack – for example, this spring the Spaniard was the only striker of Milan in the return match ⅛ the final of the Europa League with Manchester United.

We’ll mention right away that Castillejo is exactly what can urgently go to other positions, but his technical equipment is ideally suited specifically for the role of a flank attacker. The Spaniard scores too little for a center forward and does not see the field perfectly for a central attacking midfielder, but has excellent technique.

If you study Castillejo in slices, you get the impression that he is a genius dribbler. The Spaniard has a really wide arsenal of tricks, which he uses not only for the fun of the public, but also to overcome the opponent’s defense. Often gets fouls, but this due to lightness – She is very feeble and does not stand very well on her feet, especially when with the ball. In general, apart from the starting speed and good dribbling, the Spaniard has no obvious trump cards. A good left leg can be distinguished, but he mainly uses it for outplaying, and his right one only for walking.

But Castillejo compensates for the lack of natural talent with diligence. If Samu does not stand out in working with the ball, then without the ball he was one of the best in Milan. He is disciplined, diligently fulfills any of the coach’s instructions, if necessary, he is ready to constantly put pressure on defenders and make jerks for penetrating passes. True, after receiving the ball, problems often begin – Castillejo has no set strike, and the last pass is also lame. It is no coincidence that the Spaniard scored only one goal for the entire last Italian championship and did not make a single assist. And the maximum for the season, the 26-year-old Spaniard has scored six goals (2017/18, at Villarreal). Recall that Vlašić has shot 23 goals in the RPL over the past two years. Of course, you need to make a discount on the level of the Russian championship in comparison with Italy and Spain. In Serie A, Castillejo was not given much time to work with the ball.

Formally, Castillejo comes to Vlašić’s place. CSKA head coach Alexei Berezutsky used the Croat in the place of the right winger in most cases, although under Viktor Goncharenko we are used to seeing him as the top ten. But this season CSKA is trying to play according to the 4-3-3 (or 3-4-3, as with Zenit), so Castillejo is better suited to such a formation. Moreover, the Spaniard is left-handed, and Vlasic, Kuchaev and Chalov, whom we saw on the right flank this season, have their right foot. On the left sideline of CSKA, another right-hander Edzhuke most often plays, so the army team will have a harmonious attacking line with inverted wingers, like Liverpool with Salah and Mane.