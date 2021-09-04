CSKA Moscow – Dynamo Riga. Forecast and bet for 1.93 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Continental Hockey League CSKA will be hosted by Dynamo Riga. The game will take place at the CSKA Arena on September 4. The meeting starts at 14:30 Moscow time. CSKA – Dynamo Riga: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

CSKA

The Moscow club played its first game in the new season of the KHL against Avangard, with which it fought in the Gagarin Cup final. In this meeting, CSKA suffered a major defeat (0: 4).

In the match held in Balashikha, the team led Sergey Fedorov looked no worse than opponents in attack, but the accuracy of the capital’s guys let down.

If we talk about last season, then in the regular season CSKA was able to score 91 points and win the Western Conference. In the playoffs, the red-blues reached the final, where they merged with Omsk.

All predictions for the KHL

As part of the recent preseason, the Moscow guys had five fights. Sergei Fedorov’s team lost three meetings, and in two matches he was stronger than his opponents.

Dynamo Riga

KHL representatives from Latvia started the new season with a mess with Lokomotiv in Yaroslavl. In the away game, the people of Riga crumpled up an advantage of two goals, and then they were completely defeated – 2: 3.

In a duel with Loko, the wards Sergey Zubov scored a couple of goals by the 10th minute of the first period. And Dynamo Riga conceded a goal in every twenty minutes.

Last season of the Kontinental Hockey League Dynamo Riga looked sad. In 60 games, the Latvians scored only 28 points and were the last in the West.

In preparation for the new tournament, the maroon had three meetings. In the “Dynamo” Riga freight trains, “Jokeritu” (0: 5, 2: 5) and “Dynamo” Minsk (2: 3 OT) merged.

Forecast and rate

CSKA victory is estimated at 1.35, bookmakers give odds for a draw 5.70, and to win “Dynamo” Riga – 7.20…

In the debut game, the Latvians showed that they are ready to fight for points with any top KHL team, but the defense of Zubov’s guys is still seriously lame.