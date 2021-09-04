CSKA won its first victory under the leadership of Sergei Fedorov: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

The Moscow army team achieved a strong-willed victory over the Riga Dynamo in the first match on Saturday. Moscow Spartak extended the winning streak to two matches, while Amur was defeated again.

Andronov’s puck in the minority brings CSKA its first victory

At the end of the last regular season, Dinamo Riga broke a 10-year losing streak in Moscow against CSKA. Then the army team put forward a young squad, which gave the Rigans a chance to win. The teams approached the reporting meeting of the new season in the same uniform. CSKA lost 0: 4 to Avangard in the match for the Opening Cup, while the Riga team lost to Lokomotiv in Yaroslavl (2: 3).

The team coaches made minimal changes to the starting line-ups, the hosts got injured Nikita Soshnikov, who was replaced by Danil Yurtaykin. In terms of goalkeepers Sergey Fedorov and Sergey Zubov settled on the Swedes Adame Reideborn and Johane Mattsson…

Sergey Zubov, head coach of Dynamo:

– In the ending, the skill of individual players affected. In turn, you need to pay attention to unforgivable mistakes. In general, a good match, there is something to catch hold of, but the result is unsatisfactory. This is our first outing, the style of play will be different at home from away. We tried to play with CSKA in an expectant style, for a while we managed to play on equal terms. One more match away and we go home, I hope that it will turn out to change our game.

CSKA started the game more confidently, but not to say that they had 100% chances to score Mattsson’s goal. CSKA opened the scoring for their goals in the new season in the 27th minute of the meeting. Mikhail Grigorenko with a cannon throw from the throw-in circle, he brought CSKA forward, realizing the majority. Removing the residents of Riga was optional, as was the fine Pavel Karnaukhov for push on board Kristapsa Sotnieks…

It took Dynamo only 25 seconds to realize the excess – Lauris Darzins I found a hockey stick on a patch of jewelry Nikolay Eliseev… For the 27-year-old striker, this puck became only the fifth in the KHL. After 46 seconds, the army defenders missed Hunter Shinkaruk, which has implemented one-to-zero output. The Canadian forward, who switched from Kunlun Red Star in the offseason, opened the scoring with his goals this season.

Sergey Fedorov, head coach of CSKA:

– There were sections when we played well, but there were a couple of unsuccessful shifts when we conceded unnecessary goals. I am glad that we were able to snatch the match, I thank the opponent – they have a mobile team, they play correctly. We made conclusions after the second period, and we played more goal-oriented.

CSKA was able to turn the tide of the game – the majority worked again. This time he distinguished himself Anton Slepyshev, and two minutes before the end, he scored the winning puck Sergey Andronov in the minority. Sergey Fedorov won the first victory as the head coach of the KHL, and the people of Riga again lost the lead and lost 2: 3.

#Gagarin Cup

Three stars

Sergey Andronov

Struck four shots, won 47% of the faceoffs and brought the team the victory with a penalty.

Johan Mattsson

Saved 29 shots and kept the Riga team in play for most of the match.

Nikita Nesterov

Gave two assists in the majority, becoming the conductor of the team’s attacks when implementing too much.

Spartak wins second win in a row

Spartacus Moscow 3 – 1 0-02-01-1 09/04/2021 Amur Khabarovsk

Cupid in the match against Spartak could not count on its head coach Vladimir Vorobyovwho missed the meeting due to the death of his father. And about. the head coach in this match was Igor Petrov, formerly the head coach of the KHL at Severstal. Khabarovsk team lost 0: 4 in Sochi in the first match of the season, and Muscovites achieved a confident victory over Admiral (4: 1).

As in the first match of the season at Megasport, the spectators did not see any goals in the first period, and the teams scored only 10 shots on target. At the beginning of the second third, Muscovites took the lead Belarusian striker Ivan Drozdov drove out from behind the gate and shot from an acute angle Patrick Bartoshak… Then Amur had enough chances to score, but acted confidently Alexey Krasikov, who became the first number of his team at the start of the season.

Towards the end of the period, Spartak doubled the lead – Sergey Shirokov gave an excellent pass to the free Emil Pettersson, who beat the goalkeeper of the Khabarovsk team in close combat. Amur remained the last team of the season without scored goals. This statistic was corrected at the start of the third twenty minutes – David Tomasek from a penny closed the transmission Alexandra Gorshkova…

The remaining time of the match took place mainly in the Spartak zone, where Krasikov… At the last minute, already into an empty net Andrey Loktionov, who did not want to move to Amur in the summer, set the final score – 3: 1. Muscovites start with two victories, and the Khabarovsk team suffered a second defeat in a row.

#Gagarin Cup

Three stars

Alexey Krasikov

Saved 22 shots and helped the team to survive in the last minutes of the meeting.

Ivan Drozdov

He scored the first goal for Spartak and was one of the most active players in Muscovites.

Alexander Gorshkov

Gave an excellent pass to David Tomasek, and a little later had the opportunity to level the score.