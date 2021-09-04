Cyprus – Russia, World Cup 2022 qualifying match: forecast, squads, where they play, statistics, where to watch, odds

The Cyprus national team is a super strange rival. The islanders first pulled dangerous Slovenia (1: 0), and the other day they disgraced themselves (0: 3) in a battle with the Maltese dwarfs. Only one thing is clear: Valery Karpin’s guys should be as concentrated as possible, because Cyprus is capable of surprises.

This is proved by the previous selection: Stanislav Cherchesov’s team destroyed the islanders on the road (5: 0), and suffered only 1: 0 at home. Even now: Cyprus is the last in the group, but only three points behind the first.

Root for the Russian national team and place bets on matches with its participation in BC Winline

World Cup. Qualification. Europe “I saw an insecure, nervous guy.” Lovchev about Karpin YESTERDAY AT 17:23

Zelimkhan Bakaev and Valery Karpin Photo: Getty Images

Who will watch the match on TV

The Russian national team went to the match without five players: in the game with the Croats, Mario Fernandez and Alexei Ionov were injured. On September 2, Daniil Fomin and Sergei Pesyakov went home, previously Dmitry Chistyakov left the team.

But there is a replenishment – Rifat Zhemaletdinov was disqualified. The Lokomotiv midfielder got in excellent shape and scored 3 + 3 in six RPL games. Probably, he will break into the train and revive the railway connection with Fedor Smolov, who sat on the bench with Croatia.

Cyprus will not have Konstantinos Sotiriou – AEL player received a red card in the match against Malta.

Group layouts

Cyprus kicked off boldly and knocked out 0-0 against solid Slovakia. Then there was a decent 0: 1 with Croatia and a sensational victory over Slovenia (1: 0). But on September 1, the islanders ruined everything and caught 0: 3 from Malta. Despite the last place in the group, Cyprus is dangerous even with one goal scored in four games – proves the start of the campaign.

Russia started the tournament with a different coach, and Stanislav Cherchesov left a good legacy: knocked out six points with Malta and Slovenia, but stumbled in Slovakia.

After a draw with Croatia, Valeriy Karpin reinforced his claims for first place, and meetings with Cyprus and Malta should help fill important statistics in an even group.

Alexander Golovin and Marcelo Brozovich, Russia – Croatia Photo: Getty Images

Face to face

Russia and Cyprus played five head-to-head matches. The islanders scored only one goal, but this helped them to hook the only draw – 1: 1 in 1997.

Russia won four matches out of five against Cyprus with a total score of 11: 0.

The last meeting between Russia and Cyprus took place in October 2019 as part of the selection for Euro 2020. Stanislav Cherchesov’s team won 5: 0 – Denis Cheryshev scored a double, Aleksandr Golovin, Magomed Ozdoev and Artem Dzyuba also scored a goal.

In the same selection, Russia won 1-0 thanks to a goal by Alexei Ionov.

Russia ranks 38th in the FIFA rankings, Cyprus – 87th.

Indicative compositions

Cyprus

Russia

Bookmaker quotes

Cyprus victory: 8.00

Russia’s victory: 1.43

Russia is the undisputed favorite of the match. Especially after the shame of Cyprus in Malta. But it is unlikely that the goals will be given to Valery Karpin’s team too easily. First, the match with Croatia showed that the Russians have problems ahead. Secondly, strong Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia have scored only one goal out of three against the Cypriots.

Most likely, Russia will not miss: Cyprus is too tight with goals (one in four games), and Karpin set up his defense in such a way that even the Croats left with a biscuit. A modest but dry victory for the Russians – it seems that there will be something like that.

Where to see

The meeting will be shown live on Channel One – the game starts at 19:00 (Moscow time). If you don’t have a box, then fly into the Eurosport Live Stream.

Root for the Russian national team and place bets on matches with its participation in BC Winline

World Cup. Qualification. Europe Karpin: “Of course, I’m dissatisfied with the result, the game, perhaps, too” YESTERDAY AT 06:51