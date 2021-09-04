Daniil Medvedev gave advice to Stefanos Tsitsipas after toilet break scandal

At the post-match press conference, journalists asked for the second racket of the world, a Russian Daniil Medvedev give advice to a Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, whose behavior during matches at the US Open – 2021 caused a resonance in the tennis community.

Tsitsipas rivals, in particular the Briton Andy Murray and French Adrian Mannarino, criticized the Greek for the lengthy toilet breaks that Stefanos took during matches. After that, the audience reacted with a whistle to the pauses of Tsitsipas.

“It’s hard for me to answer, because I have a lot of thoughts in my head about this. This is a really tricky question.

We all need to change from time to time during matches. Someone spends five, six or eight minutes on this. In his match with Murray, what happened happened. He was booed. Well, at least in the next match, don’t go away for eight minutes. But he left.

If you remember, in 2019 I made a mistake. But I didn’t repeat it in every match – otherwise they wouldn’t support me. This is the only advice I can give, ”the US Open press service quotes Medvedev as saying.

Recall that at the US Open – 2019, Medvedev fought with the fans in the stands for several laps, repeatedly provoking the fans with his behavior.