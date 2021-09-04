Deliveries of RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards To Be Reduced By 30% In September

©

Graphics card prices rose sharply in the first half of this year and peaked in mid-May. The situation is also negatively affected by the continuing growth of cryptocurrencies – bitcoin is now at the level of $ 50,000, and the ether rate has exceeded $ 3,800,000. In addition, miners were previously able to partially bypass the LHR protection on NVIDIA graphics adapters, which only increased the demand for these models.

When this happened, a sudden upheaval in the graphics card market forced many to quietly purchase graphics cards again. It was believed that the prices of video cards will return to the original price in the near future. It was calculated that the video cards will return to their original prices in August and September.

However, these hopes did not materialize. On August 12th, according to the news from the manufacturer, as the currency circle rises, graphics card prices may rise again. This news has been confirmed in subsequent graphics card price trends.

And again, prices went up – the Bobantang portal reported that in addition to the increase in prices, shipments of NVIDIA RTX 30 series video cards will also decrease in September, so the supply of video cards to the market will be more difficult in September.

Shipments of RTX 30 GPUs in September are reported to be much smaller than in August, with total shipments of NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPUs in September being cut by at least about 30% compared to August. The price offer is growing from every angle, and getting an RTX 30 graphics card will be more difficult.