Drake insulted Kylie Jenner in his song

Mentioning big names in a song gives it the chance to become noticeable, but it can also complicate the life of the performer. Last day, 33-year-old rapper Drake apologized for a long time to his famous friends for one of his unreleased works, which suddenly reached the audience. In it, the rapper rudely insults Kylie Jenner, her sister Kendall and model Gigi Hadid.

A day earlier, an archived track by Drake sounded on Instagram Night Owl Sound, which he never dared to release officially.



Drake Yes, I’m a marginal and a bastard. Kylie Jenner is the girl on the side. I have 20 of them like Kylie. I have 20 fucking Kendall, slim young Vogue models, and as many Gigi, – said Drake during that recording.



Considering his friendship with Kylie’s boyfriend, 28-year-old Travis Scott, and good relations with the entire Kardashian family, the rapper’s fans were surprised to hear all these insults on the air. Drake was quick to comment on the scandal and apologize to those he offended.

This rap shouldn’t have sounded at all. Three years ago, the song somehow leaked into the music catalog, and you ended up hearing it by accident. The last thing I want to do is start my morning with the thought that I have offended my friends. That’s why I’m saying this now, – he wrote in his instagram message.

Last fall, when Kylie and Travis took a break from their relationship, there were rumors about her affair with Drake, but all these guesses were never confirmed.