Engagement rings: 7 most unusual celebrity jewelry

Recently, Ariana Grande shared with the world a joyful event: Dalton Gomez, the singer’s lover, proposed to her. “Forever and a little more” – this is how Grande signed the engagement announcement on her Instagram. The couple began dating in January this year: together they quarantined, and first appeared in public in the video for the song Stuck with U, which Grande recorded with Justin Bieber.

In honor of the engagement, the singer posted a series of cute joint pictures with the groom, as well as a frame where you can clearly see her unusual engagement ring: a neat pearl is located next to the oval diamond. Fans of Ariana are sure that this is the same “charm pearl” that her grandmother gave her in 2014 after the death of her grandfather. True, Grande herself has not yet confirmed this theory of fans.

We suggest remembering other unusual celebrity engagement rings.

Emma Stone

The world learned about the relationship between Emma Stone and the director of the Saturday Night Live show Dave McCurry from the latter’s instagram: in December 2019, he posted in it a photo with his beloved, on whose ring finger a neat wedding ring with a pearl flaunts. It was made by Tokyo jeweler Yoshinobu Kataoka from 18-carat gold with Japanese akoya pearls framed with 0.37-carat diamonds and purchased from Catbird, a New York jewelery store.

Meghan Markle

In November 2017, Prince Harry asked for Meghan Markle’s hand, giving his beloved a very unusual ring for the royal family, the design of which he developed himself. The decoration consists of three main stones. The prince brought the largest diamond from Botswana, and two on the sides are taken from Princess Diana’s jewelry collection.

Meghan Markle at Nottingham Contemporary, December 2017 © Christopher Furlong

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring © Karwai Tang

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily married producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after just three months of relationship, and he was rumored to propose with a homemade paperclip ring. But four months after the wedding, the model showed her subscribers her engagement diamond, or rather two at once. Emily’s ring is a duet of two stones of different cuts: one teardrop-shaped and the other rectangular.

Lily Collins

Like many, the star of “Emily in Paris” also announced her engagement via Instagram: on September 25, 2020, she shared a picture with her lover, screenwriter and director Charlie McDowell, who signed: “I have been waiting for you all my life, and now I don’t I can’t wait to spend the rest of it together. ” Charlie chose the ring with a rare rose-cut diamond set in a yellow gold frame.

“From the very first days of our relationship, I understood that I wanted to spend my whole life with this person, but I didn’t know when to wait for a marriage proposal. We went on a trip by car, Charlie planned everything inside and out. There was not a soul for kilometers around. It was a great moment, now I am a bride and I need to get ready for the wedding, ”Lily told us.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson and the main writer of Saturday Night Live Colin Jost met on this show in 2010, but began dating only in 2017, and in 2019 the actress shared the good news of her engagement on the Ellen DeGeneres show. Scarlett’s engagement ring is unique: it is a huge 11 carat yellow pear-shaped diamond on a black twisting base. The nephew of Hubert de Givenchy worked on the decoration.

Scarlett Johansson at Comic Con, July 2019 © Albert L. Ortega

Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got engaged on February 14, 2019, and the next day, the singer posted a photo with her lover on Instagram. Perry’s finger is decorated with a flower-shaped decoration, the core of which is made of a four-carat pink diamond, while the jewelers used eight smaller diamonds for the petals. In August of this year, the couple had a daughter, who was named Daisy (“daisy”), so that the flower theme continues to thrive in their family.