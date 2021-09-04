F3: Arthur Leclair wins first race at Zandvoort

Arthur Leclair won the first Saturday Formula 3 race at Zandvoort. Logan Sargent finished second, for whom this result was the best of the season. Rounding out the podium is Ayumu Iwasa from the Hitech team.

At the start, the pole-holder Amaury Cordil lost two positions at once, letting Sargent and Leclair take the lead. The problems of the Belgian did not end there – at the exit from the third turn, he made contact with Alexander Smolyar, as a result of which Amori flew off the track. Cordil continued the race, but in last place. Smolyar received a 10-second penalty.

The championship leader Dennis Hauger played three positions at the start, moving up from 12th to 9th place. Alexander Smolyar dropped to sixth place, leaving behind Jack Crawford and Chao Collet.

Arthur Leclair tried to create a gap from Logan Sargent, showing the best lap, but the American driver did not let go of the opponent and continued to put pressure on the leader. Hauger won back one more position, ahead of Clement Novalak.

On the sixth lap, Alexander Smolyar turned into the pit lane to serve a penalty for a collision with Cordil, and to replace the damaged nose cone. After the pit stop, Smolyar was the last to return to the track.

On the eleventh lap, David Schumacher drove off the track. The error cost the Trident rider dearly. Although he continued the race, he dropped from 12th place, which guaranteed a start from pole position in the second race, to fourteenth.

On the fourteenth lap, Hauger tried to attack Martin for seventh place, but made a mistake, drove into gravel, and let Novalak go ahead.

On lap sixteen, yellow flags appeared and a safety car drove onto the track. The reason was the collision of Jonathan Hoggard and Hunter Yini in the first corner. Both drivers left the wrecked cars on their own. If Hoggard immediately after contact flew into the wall, then Yini drove a few more turns, and the cause of his departure was problems with the rear left wheel, which was disassembled as a result of contact with the Hoggard car.

The safety car left the track four laps before the finish line. At the restart, the top ten retained their positions, although Iwasa was close to overtaking Sargent. With three laps to go, Hauger was still able to overtake Viktor Martin on the outer radius in the third corner in the fight for seventh place.

Arthur Leclair confidently brought the race to his second victory of the season, nine-tenths ahead of Logan Sargent at the finish line. Ayumu Iwasa finished third. The best lap in the race was shown by Alexander Smolyar, but he did not receive two points for him, since he finished only 24th.

Ido Cohen, who finished 12th on a reversing grid, starts from pole in Saturday’s second race. Together with him, Clement Novalak will be in the front row.