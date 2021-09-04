F3: Martin wins his second race on Saturday at Zandvoort

Victor Martin won Saturday’s second Formula 3 race at Zandvoort. Together with him, Clement Novalak and Frederic Vesti went to the podium.

At the start, the pole-holder Ido Cohen missed Novalak to the first position. Frederic Vesti and Victor Martin beat Oliver Caldwell to third and fourth places respectively. Alexander Smolyar won back two positions, moving up to 22nd place.

Novalak, finding himself on an empty track, began to create a gap from Cohen, and showed the best lap. Behind Dennis Hauger actively attacked team-mate Caldwell in the fight for fifth place, but Oliver managed to repel the attacks for some time.

On the third lap, yellow flags appeared and a safety car drove onto the track. The reason was the departure of Lorenzo Colombo due to a puncture of the rear left wheel.

The race continued on the sixth lap. Clement Novalak retained the lead, and Frederic Vesti nearly overtook Cohen. Victor Martin took advantage of this and in turn overtook Vesti, rising to the third line. Ayumu Iwasa flew off the track in the first corner. The Japanese driver returned, but fell back to the end of the peloton.

On the eighth lap, Jack Crawford, with the front wheels locked and a light touch of the opponent’s car, overtook Jack Duane in the first corner, moving up to ninth place. Around later, Martin tried to carry out the same maneuver in the fight with Cohen for second place, but Victor was more behind, so the attempt failed. On the tenth lap, Ayumu Iwasa returned to the pit lane to get off.

Jack Duane played two positions on lap thirteenth, overtaking Crawford and Logan Sargent. Ahead, a tense struggle continued between Cohen, Martin and Vesti. The riders constantly exchanged attacks, and on the fourteenth lap Martin was able to reach the second position. Around later, Cohen lost another spot, missing Vesti at the first corner.

Martin quickly caught up with the leading Novalak, showing the best lap. The struggle for victory began between the two French riders, and on the sixteenth lap Victor took the lead on the main straight due to DRS.

Behind, Hauger could not cope with partner Caldwell. On lap 18, Dennis was able to get close enough on the main straight to overtake Oliver for fifth place.

Around later, Hauger broke the resistance of Ido Cohen without any problems, rising to fourth place.

On the twentieth lap, a safety car entered the track for the second time. Amory Cordil flew off the track in the first corner and got stuck in the gravel. The race resumed two laps before the finish.

At the restart in the top three, there were no changes, but the championship leader Dennis Hauger received a puncture from Ido Cohen, who in the third turn drove into the Norwegian and broke his front wing – both rolled back to the end of the peloton, and then completely disappeared. Dennis was saved by the fact that on the last loop his main rival in the fight for the title Jack Duane flew off the track and also fell out of the top ten.

Victor Martin brought the race to victory. This is the second such achievement of the season for an MP Motorsport driver. Clement Novalak finished second, beating Frederic Vesti for over a second. Alexander Smolyar finished the race fifteenth, having won back nine places from the starting position.