Figure skating Grand Prix juniors results, student Plushenko Muravyova won the short program in Kosice, Zilina II, Petrosyan III, rental video, details – September 2, 2021

The third stage of the Junior Grand Prix has started in Kosice. On September 2, the Russian junior team made their debut and showed short programs. Sport24 tells how the first day of competition ended.

Sofia Muravyova from “Angels Plushenko” did an excellent job with Celine Dion’s song “Ne Me Quitte Pas” and became the first. This program remained from last season, but the new dress added depth to the image. The girl performed with a heartfelt and skillful performance, at high speed. Only the Ant judges rated the step sequence at the fourth level, which provided the advantage.

Veronica Zhilina lagged behind her teammate by less than a point (71.57). The skater showed a vivid image of Harley Quinn and performed emotionally and freely, she revealed herself noticeably during the program. The athlete did not go to the cascade with the trixel, but from the cantilever she performed a triple lutz-triple toe loop in the second half of the performance, as well as all the spins of the fourth level.

Adelia Petrosyan from “Khrustalny” took the intermediate 3rd place (69.30 points). The application included an expensive cascade of triple lutz-triple rittberger, but the skater made a cheaper lutz toe loop. In general, Petrosyan coped with the program and conveyed the mood of the music, but due to one of the third level rotations and the score for the components, she could not rise higher in the table.

Maria Zakharova I confidently coped with Libertango: triple lutz – triple sheepskin coat in the second half of the program, the rest of the elements are good pluses. The skater played the ending with emotions and ended with a spectacular path of steps. Result – 69.04 points and 4th place in the short program.

Korean woman closed the top five Hayon Kim (65.17 points), silver medalist of the second stage of the Grand Prix in Courchevel. She performed without mistakes, but with an unclear edge on the flip. Ukrainian figure skater Anastasia Shabotova, which trains in the Russian “Snow Leopards”, is in 9th place. She fell from a triple flip and made several under-rotations. The main rival of the Russians Mia Callin from the USA, the short program under Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers” failed – blots on spins, under-rolls on jumps and only 49.10 points and 10th place.

The girls’ competition will continue on 4 September. The girls’ free program starts at 14:20 Moscow time.

