Figure skating results of the Junior Grand Prix in Kosice, Sarnovsky won the junior Grand Prix stage, video, Sarnovsky student Plushenko – September 3, 2021

Singles were the first to compete for medals at the junior Grand Prix series in Slovakia. In the junior short program, quadruple jumps are prohibited, so almost all top athletes went for the standard jump set – a triple axel, a solo triple flip and a cascade of triple lutz and sheepskin coat.

American William Ennis became the best in the short program – only he managed to perform all the jumps cleanly. Although in the end he apparently did not have enough strength for a high-quality performance of the spins. Russians Ilya Yablokov and Kirill Sarnovsky experienced difficulty with a triple axel by allowing a step-out. Sarnovskiy on a cascading sheepskin coat was placed under a quarter turn, so he lost quite a bit to Yablokov and became the third after the first day.

Andrey Anisimov stopped one step away from the top three – first of all, because of the imperfect execution of the elements, for which he received modest allowances from the judges. Plus the lost difficulty levels on the spins. Alexander Golubev and completely fell from a triple axel, flying to sixth place.

As is often the case in male singles, the free program abruptly changed the whole alignment. Anisimov started the program perfectly with a quadruple salchow, but then suddenly collapsed. A fall from a quadruple toe loop, a step-out on a triple axel, and in the end there were also problems with the cascades – out of the three he needed, he made only two, but the last one was not counted because of the step between the jumps.

Golubev also failed a good half of the program. The starting two falls from a quadruple salchow and a triple axel were due to a half-turn under-rotation. He had to add a toe loop to the second axel, but he also had a step-out. As a result – an additional demotion for repeating a triple jump without a cascade. At the end of the program, the strength was no longer enough, so he was able to attach only double sheepskin coats to the remaining flip and rittberger, which are much cheaper in terms of basic cost.

Ilya Yablokov went to the most difficult quadruple rittberger, which is performed only by a few, but twisted only two turns instead of four. The 4-3 cascade of sheepskin coats was visually performed well, but on the first jump, the panel of judges set the under-spin to a quarter. The under-rotor flew more seriously on a triple sheepskin coat in a cascade with a trixel. On the rest of the jumps, there was no confidence, Ilya staggered noticeably and did not get good pluses for these elements.

American Ennis, who was in the lead after the first day, coped with the quadruple rittberger imperfectly – in step-out. And then he began to actively give the victory to our guys. Almost all jumps had muddy rides, with hand touches and step-outs. Well, a single flip in the middle of the program was clearly an unnecessary mistake. The reserve after a short one was enough for him to stay on the podium, but only with a bronze medal.

Kirill Sarnovsky relied on stability and did not take risks with quads. The 15-year-old skater was able to avoid serious mistakes during the rental. Even the under-rotation on the triple lutz did not spoil the impression of the program, he already brought more than 10 free points to the rest of the athletes. This was enough to win gold at the UGP debut stage.

Do you want to know everything about figure skating? Subscribe to our telegram channel!