Football club “Chaika” may cease to exist – RT in Russian

The press service of “Chaika” has published a statement regarding the decision of the committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) on the registration of players.

“On September 3, a meeting of the committee of the Russian Football Union on the status of footballers was held, where the issue of the (absolutely legitimate) refusal of the Football National League to register the current player of“ The Seagull ”Marat Apshasev for the football club“ Tom ”was considered.

During the meeting, any of our arguments and arguments were ignored. An unprecedented, future-threatening decision was made that has no justice whatsoever. In fact, based on the results of yesterday’s meeting, any player can leave any club at a convenient moment for him, without having any good reason, “- said in a statement on the club’s official website.

FC “Chaika” noted that the club did not receive an answer to any of the questions, and all the facts of violation of the regulations were ignored.

The “Chaika” footballer Marat Apshasev was absolutely illegally registered in the Unified Information and Analytical System of the Russian Football Union for “Tomya”. We received official consultations from the labor inspectorate, the Pension Fund of Russia, which fully confirm our correctness in the subject of the proceedings: “Tom” did not and does not have the right to declare Apshasev to participate in the National Football League, ”the club said.

The Chaika also said that in August 2021, the club sent four letters concerning Apshasev and Artyom Fedchuk to the President of the RFU, but none of them received a response.

“It is simply impossible to exist in a situation where you are faced with such arbitrariness every day. The club has prepared statements to the dispute resolution chamber of the Russian Football Union. Based on the decisions of the Russian Football Union’s dispute resolution chamber, the president and the club’s management will make a joint decision on the advisability of the club’s continued existence, ”the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting on charges of the fixed match “Chaika” – “Chornomorets” will be held on September 13.