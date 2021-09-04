Former head of PlayStation Studios Sean Leiden reveals the reason for leaving Sony

Resigned in 2019 from Sony ex-head of SIE Worldwide Studios Sean Leiden for the first time named the reason for his departure from the company.

In an interview with Bloomberg, a former top manager Playstation explained that it’s all about burnout and fatigue, and not only from work in the current position, but also from the industry as a whole … After leaving God of war and Horizon: Zero Dawnbig hits, Leiden saw the chance to leave on a high note and seized it.

“It’s young. I felt like the moment was right to put an end to my legacy. It felt like a good time to get off the top and allow another generation to bring the PlayStation 5 to market.”

It was rumored in the gaming media that Leiden’s departure was actually the result of a power struggle between him and the current boss of the PlayStation. Jim Ryan, who oversaw the launch of the PS5 last year. Leiden did not go into details.

“I think I chose the time at the most opportune moment and was more excited about it than ever.”

The new leader SIE Worldwide Studios was appointed Herman Hulst, who then headed the studio Guerrilla Games, and Leiden himself took a place on the advisory board of the company Streamline Media Group, which provides services to the gaming industry.

Read also: Death Stranding, Control, Ghostrunner & More PC Hits Give Up At Discounts – 505 Games Sale Started On Steam…