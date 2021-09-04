Former PlayStation Studios boss reveals true reason for leaving and talks about lost Deep Down exclusive

2 years after leaving, the boss of PlayStation Studios finally told why he left, and also answered the question “Where did the PlayStation-exclusive Deep Down disappear?”

Sean Leiden worked at Sony for over 30 years but left the company in 2019. He served as “boss (head) of PlayStation Studios” for 5 years (since 2014).

The press speculated that the departure was due to a conflict (power struggle) between Sean and Jim Ryan, who oversaw the launch of the PlayStation 5 last year. However, Sean told journalist Jason Schreier that his departure is actually related to burnout (fatigue) and “it’s time to give another generation to bring the PlayStation 5 to market.” He now serves on the Advisory Board of the Streamline Media Group, where he will advise companies on global video game strategy and enterprise.

Schreyer also asked Sean what happened to Deep Down, a PlayStation 4 exclusive. In 2013, the CAPCOM game was presented at the PlayStation Meeting. The action was to begin in New York in 2094. Heroes would be able to “travel back in time” by reading memories from monuments and artifacts. In terms of gameplay, it was supposed to be a cooperative game about “clearing (procedurally generated) dungeons” for a group of up to 4 people.

Something went wrong during development. In 2015, they announced a “radical overhaul of the game.” Despite the long absence of news, the game was not canceled, and in 2017 the brand was updated. Then in 2019, game designer Yoshinori Ono announced that there was no development in progress and the original team had been disbanded. However, Capcom continues to update the Deep Down trademark.

As it turned out, even the boss of the PlayStation is not aware of what has become of this PlayStation-exclusive: “I have no idea,” – said Sean Leiden.