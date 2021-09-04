Former Sony CEO on Industry Development: “There Will Be Only 3-4 Game Genres” | Games

Former Chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Sean Leiden spoke about the reasons for leaving the company, as well as speculated about the state of the industry. He discussed these topics in an interview with Bloomberg.

Leiden noted that after releasing five consoles, he felt burnout, so he decided to put an end to his story and leave the company in 2019. At the same time, Leiden believes that overseeing the release of new consoles and large projects like God of War or Horizon Zero Dawn is “a job for the young.”

Leiden also stated that production prices for modern games are constantly rising. Therefore, studios try to minimize risks and lean more towards sequels. He noted that each company is trying to increase profits, so with this approach in the future “there will be only 3-4 genres or types of games, and all the diversity will be reduced to a minimum.”

Leiden previously talked about the price increases for game production over the past few years. He also noted that indie developers suffer because of this – they are forced to look for sponsors and publishers and work full time, but in the end they often get rejected because their product does not fit the company. The lack of diversity could lead to the decline of the gaming industry, Leiden said.