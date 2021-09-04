Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Android users have reported issues with the Google Clock app. This is reported by the Android Police edition.

Google Clock is an alarm clock built into Android OS. Judging by the complaints of many users that they left on social networks, the proprietary program broke. In particular, the main function of the application turned out to be faulty, which is why some users said that they could not wake up at the right time – the phone simply did not beep.

Related materials We would have their problems Smartphone roll, smart toilet and bladder sensor: the strangest inventions of 2021

Experts have found a relationship between the “Do not disturb” mode and a disabled alarm clock. For example, if you activate this option before going to bed, then the silence mode can extend to the alarm clock, which will not work at the specified time. However, many users noted that they did not enable this feature on their devices.

Later it turned out that the problems may be related to the Spotify music service application. This program allows you to integrate Spotify into an alarm clock application, for example, set a specific music track on a call. An integration error that many users experienced effectively turned off alarms on smartphones.

User complaints were noticed by Google. The company’s engineers have promised to release a bug-fixing update soon.

The last major Android crash occurred at the end of June. At that time, smartphone users around the world experienced problems using devices and could not use Google services.