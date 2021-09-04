Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple will remove expensive 256 gigabyte iPhones from sale. This is reported by the Digit edition.

Information about this follows from the image published by the Chinese insider. The promo poster showcases all models of the iPhone 13 generation, specifications and prices. So, from the material it follows that the basic iPhone 13 and 13 mini will be available with 64, 128 and 256 gigabytes of drives. The top iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will come with 128 and 512 gigabytes of memory, as well as one terabyte drive. A 256 GB version is not planned.

According to analysts, the option with 256 gigabytes of memory, which the company can bury, is one of the most preferred among smartphone users. Usually it is chosen when 128 gigabytes may not be enough for storing media content, and 512 gigabytes is too much.

Journalists believe that in this way Apple can increase the ASP (average selling price) of the iPhone, forcing its consumers to spend more money on products.

According to the image, the starting iPhone 13 mini with 64 gigabytes of storage will cost 5499 yuan, or about 62 thousand rubles. The top iPhone 13 Pro Max with one terabyte of memory will be estimated at 14,099 yuan, or about 160 thousand rubles.

In the summer, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives announced that Apple is preparing a version of the smartphone with a one terabyte drive. The announcement of the new iPhones is expected in mid-September.