Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

A security specialist has created a charging cable that can steal data from iPhone owners. This is reported by Vice.

Engineer Mike Grover showed a new version of a cable designed to steal passwords from iPhone users. Outwardly, the device looks like an official accessory for charging an Apple smartphone, but inside it is a special chip. The device starts working when it is connected to the phone.

Grover described one of the working options for hacking a smartphone remotely. If the owner of the device connects it to his laptop for charging or data exchange, the spy wire can access some PC data. Specifically, the device, which Grover calls the OMG, can write data from the keyboard and send it to a hacker. Thus, it is possible to intercept the user’s passwords. In this case, the attacker can be located directly from the victim at a great distance.

The specialist noted that visually the wire looks the same as a regular charger for the iPhone. In this regard, you can throw it to the victim, and she will not notice the catch. Grover introduced the first version of the OMG back in 2019, but he’s now refining his invention. In particular, the engineer managed to create a model not only for the Lightning connector, but also for USB-C.

Earlier, experts from the ZecOps security agency discovered a bug in the iPhone that allows it to be hacked over Wi-Fi. Experts have found that when you connect to a network with% symbols in the name, there is a risk of infecting your device.