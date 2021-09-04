Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The cost of the Apple smartphone in demand in the market has dropped to a record high. This is reported by the publication Hi-Tech Mail.ru.

As the authors of the media noted, by the beginning of autumn, the cost of the iPhone 12 with a 64 gigabyte drive dropped sharply to 56 thousand rubles. At the start of sales, the popular device was available for 80 thousand rubles. According to journalists, this is too high a price for Apple’s base flagship.

“IPhone 12 is being sold in Russia at a record low price. The price for the basic version has dropped by 24 thousand rubles, ”the authors noted. Probably, the next reduction in the price of the model on the Russian market is due to the imminent release of Apple smartphones of the new generation and the iPhone 12 will cease to be the most relevant in the series.

The device came out with a 6.1-inch OLED display, an Apple A14 Bionic chip, four gigabytes of RAM, a dual camera with 12 megapixel lenses each. The smartphone has a battery with a capacity of 2815 milliampere-hours, stereo speakers, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging support.

Earlier, journalists noticed that the most affordable smartphone in the Apple series fell in price. The cost of the iPhone SE model, released in the spring of 2020, has dropped to 33 thousand rubles.