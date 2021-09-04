Griezmann was glad to leave Barcelona – Gazeta.Ru

Some Barcelona footballers were delighted that French striker Antoine Griezmann left the team. Diario sport.

The forward on the last day of the transfer window returned to Atletico Madrid. According to the source, some players of the Catalan club were happy with this transition due to the fact that they did not consider the French player to be part of the team.

Atlético signed striker Antoine Griezmann’s transfer from Barcelona one minute before the closing of the summer transfer window. This was announced by the journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. The Madrid club took Griezmann on loan for one season with a buyout obligation. In this case, the lease can be extended for one more year.

It was reported that Atletico will pay 10 million euros for the lease of Griezmann, and the ransom will cost 40 million. The Frenchman moved from Atletico to Barcelona on 12 July 2019 for € 120 million. As part of the Madrid club, Griezmann won the Spanish Super Cup (2014 ), Europa League (2017/2018), UEFA Super Cup (2018), and was also a Champions League finalist (2015/2016).