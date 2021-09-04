Gymnast Ashram will miss the world championship after the scandal at the Olympics :: Tokyo Olympics :: RBC Sport

The Israel Gymnastics Federation said the decision was made “for professional reasons.”

Tokyo Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics, Israeli Linoy Ashram, will miss the upcoming World Championships in Japan. This was reported to TASS by the Israel Gymnastics Federation.

“For professional reasons, we decided not to participate in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships this year,” the organization said. RBC sent a request to the Israel Gymnastics Federation.

The tournament will take place from October 18 to 24 in Kitakyushu.

Ashram won the individual all-around at the Tokyo Olympics. Russian woman Dina Averina won the silver medal, her sister Arina became the fourth. For the first time since 1996, Russia was left without Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics. After the competition, the Russian side spoke about dishonest refereeing, but the international federation said that it was not biased. Russia has filed a protest against this decision.

After the Olympics, the Averina sisters thought about ending their careers, but the head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner-Usmanova dissuaded them. Athletes are preparing to compete at the World Championships.