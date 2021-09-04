Gymnast Ashram will miss the World Cup after the scandal with the Averins at the Olympics

Tokyo Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Lina Ashram from Israel will miss the World Championships in Japan, which will be held in October. This was reported by the Israel Gymnastics Federation. The decision was made “for professional reasons”.

The world championship is to be held on October 18-24 in Kitakyushu, Japan.

At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the representative of Israel, Lina Ashram, with a minimal advantage, bypassed the Russian woman Dina Averina in the all-around in rhythmic gymnastics. As a result, she became the Olympic champion in this discipline. At the same time, at all stages of the competition, the Russian team had questions for refereeing. In particular, in the final performance, Averina performed cleanly, but received a final lower score than the Ashram, who dropped the tape.

Nevertheless, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) recognized the refereeing at the Olympics as fair and refused to provide the results of the video analysis of the performances of athletes in the individual and team all-around.

After the scandal, sisters Dina and Arina Averina thought about retirement, but the president of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics (VFHG) Irina Viner-Usmanova in a harsh manner told them to abandon such thoughts. However, the sisters have not yet made a final decision.

