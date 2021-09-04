Horner: Max doesn’t seem to feel the pressure!

On the home track in Zandvoort, Max Verstappen won pole position, while his team-mate Sergio Perez showed the sixteenth result and will start from the pit lane. On Sky Sports F1, Red Bull Racing chief Christian Horner talked about race chances.

Q: Christian, Max’s sixth pole in the last seven qualifiers! True, the advantage over Mercedes turned out to be less than one might have expected. It seemed to us that DRS didn’t work on Max’s car in the final session – is that right?

Christian Horner: We noticed that Max turned out to be slower on a straight line – obviously, DRS did not work correctly, the wing plane did not rise completely. It cost Max 0.1-0.15 seconds, but under the conditions of incredible pressure, he still worked fantastic. I am very glad that he managed to win pole position.

Question: You mentioned pressure. Of course, this weekend is very important for Max. Have you noticed any changes in your driver?

Christian Horner: Awesome, but despite such attention to himself this weekend Max does not seem to feel any pressure at all! Before qualifying, he watched the DTM race and looked completely relaxed. Max perceives this stage just like any other, although the local fans, upon seeing it, are just jubilant! Zandvoort has a fantastic atmosphere. Any rider on his home circuit feels a special support, this support gives a lot of strength.

Question: All great athletes are distinguished by the ability to fully concentrate on their own goal and, as if to disconnect from all external factors, moreover, Max definitely has this ability, do you agree?

Christian Horner: Of course yes. Max has become a very mature rider, although he is still very young in age. He has tremendous racing experience, and in the last few years he has been especially good at dealing with pressure. He did a great job today and secured the best starting position for himself. Overtaking in Zandvoort is difficult, so Max completed the first part of the task.

Question Unfortunately, Sergio Perez dropped out of the fight in the first part of qualification. What happened there, and how will it affect the race? Obviously, with two Mercedes cars against one Red Bull Racing car, rivals have more opportunity to dictate strategy.

Christian Horner: Unfortunately, several factors worked at once. We should have sent Sergio to try a little earlier. When he left the pits, there was, in principle, enough time, but at the exit from the pit lane there was a traffic jam, as the riders tried to let go of the opponent and secure space for themselves. Sergio lost a lot of time, and when he got to the third sector, the situation was already on the brink. We asked him to attack with all his might, but two or three more cars were driving ahead. As a result, Peres lacked some one and a half seconds, which is very annoying for himself and for the whole team. We will try to help him win back in the race.

Question this weekend Sergio is quite a bit inferior to Max in speed. Probably, the reason is still that Max performs phenomenally, and not in some problems with Sergio. We know how fast Perez can be, but on a track where cornering requires a lot of confidence and a willingness to take risks, Max has a clear advantage, doesn’t he?

Christian Horner: Max is especially strong in the first sector, in the second and third corners he is much faster than all the riders. As for Sergio himself, he clearly lacks confidence. He made good progress during Saturday training, on Friday he was quite competitive in a long series of laps, but with such a result in qualifying he will have a very difficult race.

Q: By the third corner, Max was consistently two tenths ahead of Lewis, this is phenomenal!

Christian Horner: I completely agree. It looks like we managed to find an approach to the third turn.

Question: What will you do if, in the Mercedes race, Valtteri Bottas is called to the pit stop a little earlier and thus they try to carry out the so-called “undercutting”?

Christian Horner: We will focus on our own efforts and try to keep the race at our own pace. The ideal scenario would be to rush away from Mercedes immediately after the start, but this is unlikely to be easy to do. With two cars in the top three, the opponents have the opportunity to apply different strategies, but we need to defeat Lewis Hamilton. The fight will be extremely sharp.