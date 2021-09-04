How Kim Kardashian wore a dress for the Met Gala 2019 – video – Style

Kanye West’s Wife Prepares for the Costume Ball – Video by Vogue

A grandiose event thundered in New York – the Ball of the Costume Institute Met Gala 2019, for which world stars were carefully preparing. American celebrity Kim Kardashian shocked the audience with an incredible wet-look dress from Thierry Mugler. Fashion critics even started a rumor that Kanye West’s wife had her ribs removed for an ultra-thin waist effect.

In fact, the secret is simple – with the help of a corset, it was possible to transform the figure of an American beauty. And it took eight months to create the dress itself.

Gloss Vogue posted a video showing Kim’s preparations for the Met Gala 2019. After the star was tightly tightened the corset in which she could not even move and breathe, it was time to put on the dress itself, and in this she needed the help of three men. who dressed a beauty in six hands.

“I will walk, hang out, talk, but I cannot sit. Wish me luck, I will not be able to go to the toilet for about four hours. We are coming up with a plan in case of an emergency,” Kardashian admitted, what she sacrifices for a spectacular exit to the carpet track.

