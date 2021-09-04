How the Kardashians made more than $ 2 billion from the 14-year-old reality show

We may no longer be able to follow the Kardashian Family on TV, but the very family behind the reality show isn’t going anywhere. Moreover, the closure of the program will not deprive them of any additional source of income that has appeared thanks to teleslav.

Wednesday Kim Kardashian West announced on social networks, which in March 2021 on the streaming service E! the premiere of the twentieth – and last – season of “The Kardashian Family” will take place. The 14-year history of the reality show that became the backbone of the lucrative Kardashian-Jenner family business will come to an end.

“If it weren’t for the Kardashian Family, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Kardashian West, whose fortune is estimated at $ 900 million. “This show made us who we are, and I will forever remain in debt to everyone. who played a role in our career and changed our lives forever. “

In total, the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters and their mother, Kris Jenner, have made more than $ 2 billion – and there are still many opportunities to increase their income ahead.

The reality show, featuring the often petty dramas and extravagant lives of the huge Kardashian-Jenner family, brings in only a small fraction of the income of the two richest members of the family: Kim Kardashian West and her younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner. According to Forbes estimates, in the 12 months to June 2020, Kardashian West earned $ 49.5 million, and only about 20% of this amount came from reality shows. Kylie earned $ 590 million over the same period, of which the show brought in less than 1%: she received the main income from the sale of a stake in her cosmetic brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are also making millions from projects outside of reality television. Kourtney, who was the most likely to leave the show, launched the Poosh health lifestyle website and with it her retail store. Chloe’s Good American clothing collection now includes not only jeans, but also sportswear and swimwear and is sold at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale’s stores. Kendall rose to fame as a top model and earns eight-figure sums annually through ad campaigns and fashion shows. For this, they can thank their “mamanager” Kris Jenner, the matriarch who runs their business.

Over the years on the air, the way the Kardashian-Jenner family communicates with the audience has changed a lot: television has given way to social media. All members of the family are high-paid influencers who can earn up to $ 500,000 per ad post. Social media allows them to broadcast all the same personal dramas that became the basis of the show to a much more impressive audience: the whole season of “The Kardashian Family” attracted 1.13 million viewers, while each of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has at least 101 million subscribers in Instagram (and Kylie has 195 million) and millions more on TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat.

Kris Jenner has the smallest audience: only 36.5 million followers on Instagram. But she will not need money for a long time to come: Kris Jenner receives 10% of every penny her daughters earn.

