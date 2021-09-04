I lived with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for two weeks. This is an expensive toy, and only then a smartphone

When I was asked to choose which smartphone to take for testing, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Galaxy Z Fold 3, I did not hesitate to poke my finger at the Z Flip 3 clamshell. cover.

This year Samsung is releasing the third version of the flexible screen smartphone. Before that, I have never held a Galaxy Z Flip 3 in my hands, but according to the manufacturer’s assurances, the following improvements were made in the new version:

🔘 appeared protection against water according to the IPX8 standard

🔘 the folding mechanism has become stronger

🔘 wrapped the smartphone in Gorilla Glass Victus

🔘 delivered a 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor

There were many other marketing phrases in the press releases that simply urged them to leave a pre-order for this smartphone, which will start selling on September 10th.

The cost of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for pre-order is 89,990 rubles for the version with 128 GB memory and 94,990 rubles for the version with 256 GB on board. As a gift, they also give a Samsung Care + certificate in case of a breakdown of the flexible screen, and also only on the Samsung website you can choose a unique lavender color that you will not find later in retail.

I took this smartphone as a second, but fate decreed otherwise: my iPhone 12 Pro Max could not stand the trip through the mountains of the Krasnodar Territory and bent slightly. So I had to rearrange the SIM card and use Flip as my main gadget.

And here are the impressions. As objective as possible.

1. Clamshell in 2021: Norm or Fu

The first two days of use, opening and closing the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was fun. And then…

The smartphone vibrates in your pocket.

You take it out, you try to look on a small external screen to see what has come.

You understand that the message is too long and it is inconvenient to read it, you open the smartphone with TWO hands (one does not open), you look with your thumb for the side button, which has a built-in fingerprint scanner, and you fall out onto the home screen.

You tap on the messenger icon, read the message.

You close the smartphone with TWO hands (one closes tightly), put it in your pocket.

Admit it, are you tired of reading? Correct, because it is a long process. And if at first you like the very fact of opening and closing the Galaxy Z Flip3, then after a while this procedure begins to tire. And this I am still silent about the inability to receive calls in private.

No, interested views of others are guaranteed. I was often asked what kind of gadget it is, how much it costs and whether it is possible to be curious about how a flexible screen works. But if you want a similar smartphone and during the day a lot of people usually write to you, they often call and you are obliged to respond to all incoming calls – you better pay attention to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.



The large external screen allows you not to open your smartphone to answer messages and calls. You will appreciate it.

The second novelty from Samsung has a full-fledged external screen, on which you can not only comfortably watch incoming messages, but also answer them immediately, plus you can answer calls without opening the gadget.

And I assure you, after a week of use, you will be revealing it once or twice a dayto wow friends or read the news on the toilet, in a relaxed environment.

Let’s go back to the “clamshell”.

2. Performance is too powerful

The top processor inside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 does not fail: everything works smartly, applications fly, the browser sparkles with an abundance of open tabs, there are no complaints here.

But the smartphone is warming up.

Moreover, it heats up categorically and furiously, for no apparent reason, being in your pocket and with applications unloaded from the multitasking area. It seems that the gadget is trying to remind the owner that he is here in his pocket, it is powerful, it WORKS!

You take it out, open it according to the instructions above, you see that nothing is running and there seems to be no reason for such violent heating, you close it, put it in your pocket. The smartphone starts to cool down. What was it? Unclear.

But the gadget is productive, that’s a fact.

3. How to take pictures of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Zoom is a pain

An example of day and night shooting without zoom from the main camera.

The cameras of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are slightly worse than those of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. In particular, it is not necessary to use the zoom at all, the pictures will not turn out very well.

Considering that I shot all the examples in daylight in ideal conditions, the presence of a zoom is not very clear to me. I forgot about it and I advise you.

Below are examples:



Photo with the main camera without zoom.

Photo with the main camera and wide-angle.

In general, the pictures are decent. But this is until you use the zoom.

Even a 2x zoom is already starting to distort the photo:

Photo with the main camera and with 2x zoom.

And if you turn the zoom to the maximum, you get something completely indigestible:



Photo with the main camera during the day with maximum zoom.

Again, overall the photos are great, even at night. Just do not need to use the zoom, which seems to have been added simply “to be”.

Yes, the smartphone also takes pictures in a closed state, the external screen is used as a viewfinder. It looks funny, but for selfies it will do:

The external screen, by the way, is touch-sensitive and you can display several widgets on it, such as weather, player control and world clock. You can switch between them with a swipe.

Conveniently, you can also pay for purchases without opening your smartphone. It is enough to bring it to the terminal and put your finger on the fingerprint scanner on the right side of the device.

Flexible screen. Advantages and disadvantages

The good thing about the flexible screen is that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 takes up very little space in your pocket. Yes, it is thicker than any other ordinary smartphone, but the length is just perfect.

But once you take it out and open it, you get a comfortable 6.7-inch diagonal. Screen – Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.



The fold in the middle is visible to the naked eye.

Is there a fold in the middle when open? There is. You can’t get away from it and you can feel it with your finger. This is uncritical and one can get used to the feeling of the “hump”. The only slight discomfort is that when scrolling the text at the fold, the picture is slightly distorted.

Again, making a comparison with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the owner of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will use up the screen life approximately twice as fast, because it will more often open and close the smartphone due to the insufficiently functional external screen.

Impressions and conclusions

For a week I could not get used to the clamshell form factor. Galaxy Z Flip 3 is, first of all, an interesting and unusual accessory that attracts attention, and only secondly, a functional smartphone that is convenient to use in everyday life.

Yes, in 2021 this is still an innovative gadget and Samsung is doing great in promoting flexible screens to the masses. I am sure that the target audience of this device will be mainly girls who are tired of the dominance of iPhones around them, who want to attract attention not only with their appearance and outfits, but also with gadgets.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 is an eye-catching, eye-catching accessory. And only then a smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will not be the Korean company’s bestseller, although it will sell well in the first few months. Considering the abundance of offers from Samsung, including the ability to trade-in an old smartphone for a new one with a substantial discount and installments, there are fans of both a flexible “clamshell” and a flexible “book”, Galaxy Z Fold 3.

I parted with this smartphone without much sadness, having received an interesting experience. Whether such an experience is worth 89,990 rubles is up to you. But I would recommend not to fall for the “WOW” effect when you first pick it up.

And you will experience such an effect, I guarantee.

Finally, briefly about the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Buds2 headphones

New hours of norms.

The headphones play music loudly and clearly enough.

